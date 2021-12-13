Apple Officially Delays macOS Monterey Universal Control Until Spring 2022

Apple has officially delayed Universal Control, a hallmark feature of macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 announced in June, until Spring 2022.



In an update to the iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey feature pages, Apple now indicates that Universal Control will be "available this spring." Universal Control, which allows users to use one mouse and keyboard across all of their Macs and iPads, has been absent from all versions of both ‌macOS Monterey‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ thus far.

Apple had initially indicated that Universal Control would be launching in the fall of this year, presumably alongside the initial releases of ‌macOS Monterey‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌, but that promise did not materialize. Apple just today released macOS Monterey 12.1, including SharePlay and other new features, but lacking Universal Control. With the fall season officially ending on December 21, it seemed likely to be the case that the feature would be delayed until next year.