Apple Releases tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple today released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support.



tvOS 15.2 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.2 automatically.

Apple's tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes. We found no new features in tvOS 15.2 during the beta testing process, so it's not yet clear what's included in the update.

Apple does not provide detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but it does offer some tvOS details through its tvOS support document.