Apple Releases watchOS 8.3 With Apple Music Voice Plan and App Privacy Report

Apple today released watchOS 8.3, the second major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that first launched in September. watchOS 8.3 comes more than a month after the launch of watchOS 8.1, and it is not known why Apple skipped version 8.2.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.3 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

The watchOS 8.3 update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later like all ‌watchOS 8‌ updates.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 8.3 adds support for the voice-only Apple Music Voice Plan, which is designed to allow users to ask Siri to play ‌Apple Music‌ songs, playlists, and stations.

The update also introduces support for App Privacy Report, a feature that monitors when apps access sensitive data and sensors that are restricted by privacy settings, such as location information, and it fixes an issue that could cause notifications to interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly. Though not included in the release notes, watchOS 8.3 expands AssistiveTouch to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

