Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

by

Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. It may take some time for the update to roll out to all users.

iOS 15.2 adds App Privacy Report, a feature designed to let you know how often apps are accessing permissions-restricted info like the camera and the microphone, plus it lets you know the domains that apps and websites are contacting so you can keep an eye on what's going on behind the scenes.

The update includes Communication Safety for devices owned by children and the Apple Music Voice Plan, plus it introduces Legacy Contacts for managing your data after you die, and it adds improvements to Find My, Hide My Email, and more. Apple's full release notes for the iOS 15.2 update are below:

iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Music Voice Plan

  • Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri
  • Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes
  • Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

  • App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

  • Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity
  • Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

  • Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

  • Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

  • Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

  • Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

  • Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

  • Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses
  • Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve
  • Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts
  • Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

  • Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked
  • ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps
  • HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked
  • CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps
  • Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models
  • Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users

For a complete overview of all of the features that are available in iOS 15, we have a dedicated iOS 15 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Sparkie_e Avatar
Sparkie_e
39 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Macrumors jump the gun again?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 09:53 am
Yay! Happy updating folks!!! Did Apple really just surprise us?

Woo hoo! It just showed up. Let’s go!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chumps52 Avatar
chumps52
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am

"
Messages

* [I]Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity[/I]
* Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity"

CSAM sneaked in?
You clearly don’t know what CSAM is.

Is this what this thread is going to turn into? Safety warnings for kids receiving unsolicited nudes is not CSAM.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nwcs Avatar
nwcs
37 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Probably won’t be until 10am Pacific. And then 20-30 minutes to propagate outwards for everyone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
36 minutes ago at 09:55 am

Ok I think of myself as a tech guy but even I don’t understand some of apples explanations.. What does this mean?

* Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

What is power reserve? Low power mode?
power Reserve is when the iPhone battery runs out of battery and turns off, it’s basically an ultra low power mode where the nfc chip is still enabled where you can still use express transit cards such as on the tube in London - https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/security/sec90cd29d1f/web
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trifero Avatar
trifero
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am

I don’t think so. Under the messages, you can see it being introduced.


It´s a very reduced version of what they wanted.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-12-12/what-s-in-apple-s-ios-15-2-ipados-15-2-nude-image-detection-legacy-contacts-kx3m3nmb
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware

Thursday December 9, 2021 11:16 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Read Full Article170 comments
airpods 3 blue holiday 2

Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to New Low Price of $139.99

Friday December 10, 2021 6:04 am PST by
Amazon today is beating the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple's AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $139.99, down from $179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we tracked the AirPods 3 at $149.99. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. ...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Hole-Punch Display

Wednesday December 8, 2021 3:40 pm PST by
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models. The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...
Read Full Article250 comments
General iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.2 for iPhone 13 Models to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Friday December 10, 2021 10:12 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second RC version of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers and public beta testers, less than a week after seeding the first RC and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1. iOS 15.2 beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. Public beta testers can also download the...
Read Full Article29 comments
magsafe1

Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware [Updated]

Thursday December 9, 2021 11:24 am PST by
Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that's compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that have magnets inside. The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069. Note that in the Settings app, you'll see a version number rather than the firmware number. The new version is 247.0.0.0, and the old one was 174.0.0.0. The MagSafe Charger initially came out in fall...
Read Full Article183 comments
top stories 11dec2021

Top Stories: Five New Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 Rumors, and More

Saturday December 11, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more. In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Read Full Article21 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Stores Getting Tool for Updating AirPods Pro to Latest Firmware Version

Friday December 10, 2021 6:33 pm PST by
Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods Pro during repair...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple devices security bug bounty mac iphone ipad

2022 'MacBook' and 'iMac Pro' Could Help Apple Simplify Its Naming Strategy

Saturday December 11, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple could be looking to simplify the naming of its product lineups, most noticeably with the launch of a "MacBook" and "iMac Pro" in 2022, according to recent rumors. Apple is believed to be preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro with Apple silicon. While multiple...
Read Full Article189 comments
iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean

New iPhone SE Inches Closer to Launch as Suppliers Begin Preparing for Shipments

Thursday December 9, 2021 7:22 am PST by
Multiple component suppliers in Apple's supply chain are gearing up for shipments of a third-generation iPhone SE, slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The full report has yet to be released, but a paywalled preview reads as follows:VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones: VCM (voice coil motor)...
Read Full Article48 comments