Kuo: Apple Could Launch Foldable iPhone With 7.5–8 Inch Display in 2023

In a wide-ranging research note today outlining a roadmap for the iPhone lineup, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a tidbit on Apple's foldable ‌iPhone‌ plans, indicating that the company could launch a device with a 7.5–8 inch display in 2023.



A 2023 launch would be dependent on Apple being able to solve "key technology and mass production issues" this year. He says the product has "not yet officially kicked off," so it appears to still be in the research stage and previous rumors have indicated Apple could still decide not to proceed with it.

Rumors of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ have been rampant as other manufacturers have launched products with varying designs. Reports have indicated that Apple has been working with both Samsung and LG on foldable OLED display technology, with another recent report claiming the display would be in the range of 7.3–7.6 inches and support Apple Pencil.