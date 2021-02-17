LG Reportedly Assisting Apple on Foldable Display Development

Apple has commissioned LG Display to develop a display panel destined for a foldable iPhone, according to the Chinese-language version of DigiTimes.



Citing industry sources, DigiTimes claims that LG Display is assisting Apple with the development of a foldable OLED display panel for an ‌iPhone‌. It is not clear, however, if LG Display will supply Apple with this display panel for mass production once it has been developed.

Samsung has been rumored to be Apple's supplier of choice for an OLED foldable display and the company was said to have provided Apple with a large number of foldable display samples for testing last year, so it is unclear how the news of a collaboration with LG fits into this. Apple has used both LG and Samsung OLED displays for the ‌iPhone‌ to date, and it is possible that the display for the long-rumored foldable ‌iPhone‌ may be provided by both suppliers.

Yesterday, it was reported that Apple is planning to launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with a 7-inch OLED display and Apple Pencil support as soon as 2023. Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumors surrounding a foldable ‌iPhone‌ have noticeably increased in recent months, suggesting that the device may be gathering momentum behind the scenes.