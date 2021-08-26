Hands-On With Samsung's New $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 3

by

Samsung earlier this month unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, its latest flagship foldable smartphone. We thought we'd check out the Z Fold 3 to see the technology improvements that Samsung has made to its foldable smartphone lineup.

Foldable smartphones are still expensive, and as a Samsung flagship, the Z Fold 3 is priced starting at $1,799.99, which is more than you have to shell out for some computers. Of course, this is meant to serve as both a phone and a tablet, so there's a little more versatility than your average smartphone.

samsung z fold 3 front
Design wise, the Z Fold 3 is Samsung's best foldable device yet because the camera is under the display for an all-display design. It looks great and while it's not entirely hidden, it maximizes available screen space.

samsung z fold 3 spotify
The Z Fold 3 is a book-like device where the two sides come together in an inward fold. When folded, the outside display measures in at 6.2 inches, and when unfolded, it has a full 7.6-inch display inside. We found the display to be brighter, sharper, and more vibrant than Samsung's Z Fold 2.

galaxy z fold 3
Other than the fold and the in-display camera, the Z Fold 3 is basically on par with other smartphones. It has a 120Hz display, three 12-megapixel rear lenses, and a 10-megapixel front camera. It features IPX8 water resistance, a 4,400mAh battery, and a protective display film that's more durable than Samsung's past foldable devices.

samsung z fold 3 back
The Z Fold 3 is Samsung's first foldable that supports the S Pen, and Samsung designed an S Pen just for the new smartphone. It has a tip that's designed to retract a bit while you're writing to prevent damage to the display, and it features the same S Pen functionality available with other Samsung devices. The S Pen is an optional add-on, though, so there's no dedicated storage.

samsung z fold 3 s pen
As for the folding functionality, Samsung did a better job with the hinge this year and the folding mechanism feels more durable and like it will better hold up to damage.

samsung z fold 3 half folded
At this price point, the Z Fold 3 is still a niche device that most people aren't going to want to pay the price for, but it's a definite improvement over the prior Z Fold 2. Samsung now has a few years of foldable device development on Apple, so it will be interesting to see how Apple's foldable iPhone measures up should one ever see a release.

The Z Fold 3 is best demoed in video, so make sure to watch our video up above to see it in action.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

wirtandi Avatar
wirtandi
52 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Beautiful, beautiful piece of tech. Those saying foldable phones are trash, you wont buy them etc - wait until you see Apple release one and talk again
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
44 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
You won’t appreciate the foldable tech until you actually have used it. Samsung has done a remarkable job with foldables. Sure, it is not perfect by any means yet, but they are getting there.

before dismissing this and Samsung, give it a try. I can’t stand some Apple fanboys who always worship what Ale does and doesn’t do and dismiss everyone else’s effort to innovate.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
astro_ Avatar
astro_
46 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

$1,800 for a phone is way too much for me.
Guess you won’t be buying the iPhone 14 then.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
55 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Biggest flop is how narrow it is in „phone“ mode, what a weird aspect ratio oh and that it costs more than an iPhone and an iPad combined
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DJLAXL Avatar
DJLAXL
46 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Just got mine. I had a Fold 2 that I enjoyed very much, but the small design changes to the 3 makes it feel so much better in the hand (you know the procedures). Makes holding my work 12 Pro Max a chore now. I keep the Fold folded the majority of the time to answer quick messages, etc. I keep it open at home to consume media. Its an awesome, awesome phone. I used to be a Samesucks hater to the core, but they are definitely growing on me.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
39 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
I'm one of the lucky few that was sent the phone a week early and it's honestly fantastic. I haven't used my ipad since.

And the phone mode actually isn't that bad.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
