2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

by

Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

apple watch series 7 aluminum colors
Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to the ‌Apple Watch SE‌. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ was released in September 2020 and has since served as a mid-level option for customers. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ features the same design as the Apple Watch Series 6 but lacks advanced features such as an always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality.

Apple typically doesn't update its "SE" devices, such as the iPhone SE, for several years. Given that Apple didn't announce an update this year, a new model can presumably be expected for 2022. Gurman didn't say what can be expected from the new ‌Apple Watch SE‌, but it may include a slightly tweaked design and health features more in parity with higher-end models.

Alongside an update to the existing ‌Apple Watch SE‌, Apple is planning an entirely new Apple Watch aimed at sports athletes. Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple recently considered launching a rugged version of the Apple Watch with bolstered durability. The new Apple Watch, according to Gurman, will feature a "ruggedized" design that may feature a case that's more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

Before its official unveiling, rumors and reports confidently suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a flat-edged design. Those rumors failed to come true, and the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ turned out to feature a more curved design. Those rumors, instead, may have been referring to the "rugged" Apple Watch allegedly in the works, however, that remains purely speculative.
apple watch s7 silver

Concept of a flat-edged Apple Watch allegedly based on real-life images

Apple currently partners with Nike for special ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ and SE models that feature a unique watch face and come paired with special watch bands. Those models feature the same design and durability as the standard Apple Watch.

The current Apple Watch lineup features the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and the Apple Watch Series 3 from 2017. Apple is now rumored to be planning to expand the lineup to more customer demographics in 2022, such as athletes who may have so far decided against purchasing an Apple Watch due to its durability.

