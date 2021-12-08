Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch New iPhone SE Models in 2022 and 2023
Apple is planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB of memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 iPhone SE will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB of memory.
We expect Apple to release a new iPhone SE in 2023 with a larger display than the 1H22 SE's 4.7-inch and 4GB of memory support (vs. 3GB in the 1H22 SE). We predict that Luxshare-ICT will be the NPI supplier for the 2023 iPhone SE.
Kuo's predictions broadly line up with the plethora of existing rumors around the next-generation iPhone SE models. Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by iPhone SE model with 5.7- to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024. Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, while Kuo today affirmed that it is still on the cards for 2023.
Other rumors have suggested that this larger iPhone SE model will feature an iPhone XR-like design, potentially with a hole-punch front-facing camera design, and be Apple's final iPhone with an LCD display. The 2022 iPhone SE, on the other hand, is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip.
TrendForce believes that the next-generation 4.7-inch iPhone SE will launch in the first quarter of 2022.
Popular Stories
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup
A significant MacBook Air...
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police.
Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports.
In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums.
In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup.
Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps.
The...
Top Rated Comments
They are both using the current SE and hopefully Apple improves the camera and other features on this new one to make it a worthwhile upgrade for them