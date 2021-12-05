iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 Reported to Debut in 2022
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air.
The entry-level iPad received a moderate update this year, adding the A13 chip, True Tone, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for video calls. Apple has released new versions of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specification and chip upgrades to maintain the device's low price, so a new version for 2022 is in line with previous years. That being said, there is as yet no indication of what the tenth-generation iPad could feature.
Initial rumors suggested that this year's entry-level iPad would feature a thinner design in a chassis similar to the iPad Air 3 and larger display, but this failed to materialize with the device's launch in the fall. It is not beyond the realm of possibility to speculate that this design could instead be headed for the tenth-generation version of the iPad.
While there were initially multiple rumors of an iPad Air with a Samsung OLED display for 2022, this device was reportedly canceled and it appears that the next iPad Air will stick with LCD technology.
Other rumors about the fifth-generation iPad Air have been scant, but it seems highly likely that it will at least be brought up to spec with the iPad mini. The iPad mini features the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and Center Stage. All of these aspects debuted in Apple devices after the fourth-generation iPad Air's introduction in September 2020, but with the iPad Air now being without an update for over a year, Gurman's report reaffirms the future of the device in the iPad lineup.
Gurman also shared details about Apple's Mac and Apple Watch launch plans for 2022 in this week's newsletter.
