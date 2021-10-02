Kuo: Apple Cancels Plans to Release iPad Air With OLED Display in 2022, Plans to Stick With LCD Technology

Apple has canceled its plans to release an updated iPad Air with an OLED display next year due to concerns around quality and costs, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investor note obtained by MacRumors.
In March, Kuo reported that Apple had an iPad Air with an OLED display in the pipeline for next year. Today, Kuo has revised his prediction, saying that will not be the case since Apple has canceled those plans due to costs and performance not meeting the company's expectations.
Kuo had previously stated that the 11-inch iPad Pro would be receiving a mini-LED display next year, and Kuo today doubled down on that claim by saying it will be the "focus of [the] iPad line in 2022." Currently, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes the newer mini-LED technology. One reason Kuo states that Apple had canceled its OLED iPad Air is that it may have been detrimental to the sales of the forthcoming 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display.
While Apple plans to stick with an OLED display for the iPad Air, Kuo says the company continues to research and develop newer display technologies for the iPad line. A report last week suggested that Apple and Samsung had abandoned their joint plans to develop an OLED display for a forthcoming updated 10.9-inch iPad Air.
