Kuo: Apple Cancels Plans to Release iPad Air With OLED Display in 2022, Plans to Stick With LCD Technology

by

Apple has canceled its plans to release an updated iPad Air with an OLED display next year due to concerns around quality and costs, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investor note obtained by MacRumors.

OLED iPad Air
In March, Kuo reported that Apple had an ‌iPad Air‌ with an OLED display in the pipeline for next year. Today, Kuo has revised his prediction, saying that will not be the case since Apple has canceled those plans due to costs and performance not meeting the company's expectations.

Kuo had previously stated that the 11-inch iPad Pro would be receiving a mini-LED display next year, and Kuo today doubled down on that claim by saying it will be the "focus of [the] iPad line in 2022." Currently, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes the newer mini-LED technology. One reason Kuo states that Apple had canceled its OLED ‌iPad Air‌ is that it may have been detrimental to the sales of the forthcoming 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display.

While Apple plans to stick with an OLED display for the ‌iPad Air‌, Kuo says the company continues to research and develop newer display technologies for the ‌iPad‌ line. A report last week suggested that Apple and Samsung had abandoned their joint plans to develop an OLED display for a forthcoming updated 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌.

Top Rated Comments

IMPOSSIBLEMAN Avatar
IMPOSSIBLEMAN
1 hour ago at 08:43 am
[HEADING=2]Me: Customer Cancels Plans to Buy iPad Air in 2022, Plans to Stick With old iPad Air.[/HEADING]
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacStreamer Avatar
MacStreamer
1 hour ago at 08:58 am
It never made sense for the Air to get OLED when the 12.9 Pro just got miniLED.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bodhitree Avatar
Bodhitree
1 hour ago at 08:46 am
Really, who cares what Kuo or the other ‘leakers’ say? It is so much hot air until Apple officially announce the products.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
1 hour ago at 08:48 am
Jelly scroll is not as popular as jelly roll?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slplss Avatar
slplss
46 minutes ago at 09:14 am

Is there any actual proof it affects anyone?
It affects you if you can actually see it. I see it in low light environment, really distracting when you look slightly over the screen (don't focus on it). Same with halogen bulbs.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
38 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Of course it does. It exhausting for your eyes/brain to deal with it. Some people are more sensitive some are not but it is making you more tired. Do you need a study to know something is bad?
I don't need a study to know that if I smoke cigarettes its bad for me. Its just common sense.
If a lot of people have the issue than do you really need doctor's stamp on it? What happens if the study is biased (as has happened in the past many many times) do you take it as truth or you look for another study?

Anyway, you get the point. Any flickering is not good really for your eyes/brain to deal with. Its common sense here.

Remember the old 50Hz vs 100Hz TVs?


I don’t see it. Maybe you can. i don’t know. I’ve never actually heard anyone claim they could - normally they just claim they can’t see it but somehow it hurts their eyes or causes headaches. And I’m still looking for anyone to cite any peer-reviewed publication in a reputable medical journal that says it has any deleterious effect on anyone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

