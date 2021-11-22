Apple Offering Up to $200 Gift Card With Select Products Starting on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29.
The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible product purchases listed below
$50 for Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, and more
As apparent from the list, in line with previous years, Apple is excluding newer iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac models from its gift card promotion. Interestingly, Apple is offering double the gift card value specifically for purchases of the 27-inch iMac compared to other Mac models part of the promotion. Amid rumors of an imminent update early next year, Apple may be looking to clear out existing stock of its largest iMac, using the higher gift card value as an incentive for customers.
As a reminder, Apple Store gift cards can be utilized for several purchases, including products, accessories, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, and more. For the latest and greatest Black Friday deals, be sure to checkout our dedicated roundup.
I waited to buy the new Apple TV that came out in April because Apple did the same promotion last year with the free $50 gift card with purchase of an Apple TV
Going to use it for my living room- I just bought a new TV for my living room two years ago