Apple's Home Services Head Departs Company After Two Years

by

Sam Jadallah, Apple's head of Home Services, left the company last week after two years leading some of Apple's work on smart home initiatives.

iOS 15 HomeKit Guide
Jadallah announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he said that it was "a treat to be an entrepreneur within Apple and to create products at scale." Based on some of his tweets, Jadallah worked on digital key-related projects, such as Apple's recent iOS 15 effort to add keys for HomeKit-enabled locks to the Wallet app.

Apple hired Jadallah back in 2019, and his hiring made headlines because he was brought on from Microsoft to improve Apple's work on HomeKit-enabled devices. Jadallah formerly worked at Microsoft, and before joining Apple, he headed up luxury smart lock company Otto.

When Jadallah was hired, many saw it as a sign of Apple's effort to push further into the home space. Apple has been developing its HomeKit protocol and working on home devices like the HomePod for many years now, but it continues to lag behind companies like Amazon and Google, especially in the smart speaker department.

In the two years since Jadallah's hiring, Apple has introduced several new ‌HomeKit‌ initiatives. In addition to expanding the functionality of the digital Wallet app, Apple has also added support for Thread, worked on introducing Matter, and introduced new ‌HomeKit‌ features like HomeKit Secure Video.

It is not clear why Jadallah is leaving Apple or what he plans to do in the future, nor how his departure will impact Apple's home services team. Apple seems to be in the middle of a refocus on its home efforts, and with the launch of the new MacBook Pro models, Apple redesigned its website to group the TV & Home categories together.

Apple is aiming for a total living room strategy that will ultimately see the ‌HomePod‌ and Apple TV combined into a single device that will be able to be used for controlling smart home devices, entertainment, communication, and more.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple is struggling with its hardware strategy, which could impact home services going forward. Apple's engineering team is pessimistic about the future of the ‌Apple TV‌, a key component in Apple's current smart home ecosystem. Like the ‌HomePod‌, Apple struggles to get people interested in the ‌Apple TV‌, with many consumers choosing more affordable set-top boxes from companies like Roku and Amazon.

Apple's plan to combine the ‌HomePod‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ into one device as a single point of home control could turn things around, but we'll have to wait to see how the strategy pans out following the product's planned 2023 launch.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Home

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Blame the home pod mini colors. That’s probably the most innovative feature he worked on.

He’ll be applying for Google… new colors in NEST coming soon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iphone with usb c port

iPhone X With USB-C Port Sells For $86,001 on eBay

Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001. The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Read Full Article163 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Rumor: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in Third Quarter of 2022

Friday November 12, 2021 2:21 am PST by
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources. AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
Read Full Article47 comments
new airpods pro holiday

Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro With MagSafe Return to $189.99 ($59 Off)

Friday November 12, 2021 7:00 am PST by
Pre-holiday discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup have continued to appear in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and today we're highlighting some of the best ongoing deals you can find. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can get this model for $189.99 on Amazon and Target, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these...
Read Full Article15 comments
Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article95 comments
macbook air rounded mock green

Everything the New MacBook Pro Tells Us About the Next-Gen MacBook Air

Friday November 12, 2021 3:01 am PST by
With Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro being such a radical departure from the previous model, some users are now looking to the next-generation MacBook Air and what similar changes could be brought over to the company's smallest and lightest laptop. Rumors already abound about the next-generation MacBook Air, providing a number of insights into Apple's plans for the new ultra-portable...
Read Full Article