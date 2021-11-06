Top Stories: New iMac Pro Rumor, Beats Fit Pro, New HomePod Mini Colors, and More

This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including some product launches with the Beats Fit Pro and new HomePod mini colors. We also heard some rumored details for the next version of Apple's big iMac, which could see the return of the "iMac Pro" name.



Other popular stories this week included Apple executives talking about why we haven't seen Face ID and touchscreens come to the Mac, and well as news that Apple has quietly discontinued its Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac, so read on for all of the details on these stories and more!



New iMac Pro Rumored for 2022 With M1 Pro/Max Chips, 27-Inch Display With ProMotion, and More

One of the last Intel-based Macs that Apple sells is the 27-inch iMac, but as expected, rumors suggest that a new version with Apple silicon is in the works. This week, leaker @dylandkt shared some alleged specs and features for the new "iMac Pro," including the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.



The leaker said Apple plans to launch the new iMac in the first half of 2022, with pricing starting at over $2,000 in the United States.



Beats Fit Pro Debut With a Fitness Focus, Active Noise Cancellation, and a $200 Price Tag

After being leaked in the iOS 15.1 beta last month, the Beats Fit Pro have now been officially announced, and we've shared hands-on impressions.



In our view, the Beats Fit Pro are essentially fitness-focused AirPods Pro, as they share many features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and Apple's H1 chip. Beats Fit Pro are also less expensive than AirPods Pro, with pricing set at $199.99.



New HomePod Mini Colors Now Available to Order and for Apple Store Pickup

HomePod mini is now available to order in three new colors, including yellow, orange, and blue, in the U.S. and six other countries and regions. Apple Store pickup is also an option in some countries.



The new colors will be available in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK later this month.

The first real-world photos and videos of the new HomePod mini colors were shared earlier this week, providing a closer look.



Apple Executives Address Lack of Face ID and Touchscreens on Macs

While the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have a notch at the top of the display, allowing for slimmer bezels and an upgraded 1080p webcam, Face ID is still not available on any Mac.



In an interview with The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern, Apple's SVP of hardware engineering John Ternus and marketing chief Greg Joswiak explained why Apple has yet to add Face ID or a touchscreen to the Mac.



Apple Discontinues Intel-Based 21.5-Inch iMac

Apple has quietly discontinued the Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac, which had remained available as a low-end configuration suitable for educational institutions. This leaves customers with the 24-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ models to choose from.



A single 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ configuration had remained part of the iMac lineup following Apple's "Unleashed" event last week, but Apple confirmed it is now discontinued.



iPhone X Modded With USB-C Port Listed on eBay With Bids Topping $100,000

Earlier this week, robotics student Ken Pillonel shared a video explaining how he modded an iPhone X with a functional USB-C port.



Pillonel also put the device up for auction on eBay, and bids are already topping a whopping $100,000 as of Friday afternoon. The listing describes the device as "the world's first USB-C iPhone" and a "true piece of collection for any Apple fanboy out there."



