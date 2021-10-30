Apple Discontinues Intel-Based 21.5-Inch iMac

Apple has quietly discontinued the Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac, which had remained available as a low-end configuration suitable for educational institutions. This leaves customers with the 24-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ models to choose from.



A single 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ configuration remained part of the iMac lineup following Apple's "Unleashed" event last week, but it has now been removed from Apple's website. This configuration included a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 for $1,099.

Apple updated its ‌iMac‌ lineup with a new 24-inch model in April of this year, with key features including Apple's M1 chip and an updated design available in several colors. Apple stopped selling several higher-end 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ configurations after the 24-inch model launched and now the 21.5-inch model has been discontinued entirely.

Apple continues to sell some refurbished 21.5-inch iMac models through its online store.

(Thanks, Mark!)