iPhone X Modded With USB-C Port Listed on eBay With Bids Topping $85,000
Earlier this week, robotics student Ken Pillonel shared a video explaining how he modded an iPhone X with a functional USB-C port in place of the usual Lightning connector. The USB-C port works for both charging the iPhone and data transfer.
Pillonel also put the device up for auction on eBay
, and bids are already topping a whopping $85,000. The listing describes the device as "the world's first USB-C iPhone" and a "true piece of collection for any Apple fanboy out there."
Bids are being accepted until November 11, with estimated delivery by late December. Pillonel said anyone who bids on the iPhone X agrees that they will not restore, update, or erase the device, will not open the device, and will not use it as their daily device. He also cautions that the modded iPhone X is "just a prototype."
The winning bidder will receive the iPhone X with 64GB of storage in its box, without any accessories included. Pillonel is also offering a 30-minute phone call with the winning bidder should they have any questions about the device.
(Thanks, Martin Nobel!)
Top Rated Comments
Watch, Apple will buy the iPhone themselves, LOL!