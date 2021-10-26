Exclusive Deals: Get Up to 45% Off Anker's MagSafe-Compatible Chargers and Other Accessories

We've partnered up with Anker again this week, offering a collection of popular accessories on sale for up to 45 percent off their original prices. These include Anker's USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible Magnetic Car Mount, and an array of wireless chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker's Magnetic Car Mount is also at a new low price of $16.49 with our exclusive code, down from $29.99 and beating our previous sale on the accessory by about $1.50. This accessory is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Other items in the sale include the PowerPort III USB-C Charger for just $12.79, down from $15.99; the MagSafe-compatible Magnetic Wireless Charger for $19.49, down from $25.99; and the Portable Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch at $27.99, down from $34.99. All items in this sale will be live for the rest of this week, ending on Sunday, October 31.



Wall Chargers

Car Mount and Chargers

Wireless Chargers

