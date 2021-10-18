Apple Event Live Updates: MacBook Pro and More Expected

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the headline announcement expected to be redesigned MacBook Pro models based on Apple silicon. We will almost certainly also be hearing a release date for macOS Monterey and may see a few other announcements such as third-generation AirPods and a new high-end Mac mini.



Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

