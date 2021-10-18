Apple Event Live Updates: MacBook Pro and More Expected

by

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the headline announcement expected to be redesigned MacBook Pro models based on Apple silicon. We will almost certainly also be hearing a release date for macOS Monterey and may see a few other announcements such as third-generation AirPods and a new high-end Mac mini.

october 2021 event live coverage
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...



Tag: October 2021 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

gugy Avatar
gugy
1 hour ago at 08:40 am
Besides the highly anticipated MBP, I am hopeful we can get a baby XDR display at a price point for the rest of us.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abowlby Avatar
abowlby
49 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Can we take a moment and appreciate how old timey Apple Event the hype level is for this announcement?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
50 minutes ago at 09:05 am

The glowing logo making a return is my wildcard wish :D
Glowing logo would be very welcome. I hope you are correct
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 08:32 am
Happy MacBook Pro Day! Last Apple Event of 2021

MacNotch Book Pro or not! Apple. I’m ready to place my order in for Mac Book Pro 16”. I know Apple will surprise us all today. I have full faith on you Apple. Please, do not disappoint us, Apple. There are a lot of people that are expected to get blown away from today’s event. I’m hoping you can amaze us. I’m ready to place my order in! After that I’ll be ready to dance with you, Tim Cook. You are welcome to invite Eddy Cue and Craig Federighi.



Folks! If you plan on ordering MacBook Pro 14” or 16” Don’t forget to report to the assigned forum below. I’ll catch you there. Good luck and have fun watching the event. This is going to be a good one.

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macbook-pros-14-inch-and-16-inch-pre-orders-orders-and-delivery-status-thread-usa-only-2021.2315434/

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 08:38 am

NotchBookPro FTW! Take my money Tim!
Craig is getting paid too! Our next CEO?



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SqB Avatar
SqB
1 hour ago at 08:39 am

Craig is getting paid too!


Well of course. Those hair products are not cheap you know.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

M1X MBP Feature

'Unleashed' Apple Event Focusing on New Macs to Take Place on October 18

Tuesday October 12, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event is set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and it will once again be a digital only event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. When there are a lot of products coming in the fall months, Apple...
Read Full Article533 comments
Top Stories 80 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, M1X MacBook Pro Rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 Launch

Saturday October 16, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It feels like Apple's iPhone event just ended, but it's already time to do it all over again as Apple has announced a virtual media event for this Monday, October 18. Even at this late date, rumors about the MacBook Pro are still coming in one after another, and we're also hearing from sources claiming the third-generation AirPods will be making an appearance at the event, so read on below...
Read Full Article14 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

What's Still Coming in 2021 at Apple's Second Fall Event

Wednesday September 15, 2021 2:32 pm PDT by
Apple held its "California Streaming" event yesterday to unveil new iPads, the iPhone 13 lineup, and the Apple Watch Series 7, but we're not yet done with new products for the year. We're expecting a second fall event to be held in either October or November, and this event will likely focus on Macs. Below, we've highlighted the products that are still rumored to be launching before the end...
Read Full Article155 comments
aapl logo banner

Forget iPhone 13: Potential October Apple Event Could Reveal Five Things We've Been Waiting For

Friday October 1, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Update: Apple has announced that Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will begin on Friday, October 8, checking off one of the items we thought we might see at an October Apple event. Following Apple's "California Streaming" special event in September, which saw the unveiling of the new iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13 lineup, the company is broadly expected to host another event this ...
Read Full Article157 comments
9

Here's What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday September 13, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
As is frequently the case, Apple’s 2021 product launch schedule seems to be weighted toward the latter part of the year, with a number of new products still expected to debut. While Apple is planning to hold an event this week, it won't include everything Apple's expected to announce before the year ends. On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its "California streaming" event,...
Read Full Article99 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article91 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina%403x

AirPods 3 Ready to Launch and Likely to Be Announced at Apple Event Next Week, Analyst Says

Friday October 15, 2021 7:09 am PDT by
Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumors widely suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip, brighter mini-LED displays, and more. In an investor note with Wedbush today, shared with MacRumors, analyst Dan Ives said third-generation AirPods will likely be announced at the ...
Read Full Article54 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Right Now

Friday October 15, 2021 2:18 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to be announced on Monday at Apple's "Unleashed" event, bringing some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so any prospective MacBook Pro buyers should wait for the new devices to come out. According to our full feature breakdown aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including...
Read Full Article
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

When to Expect the M1X MacBook Pros to Become Available to Order

Tuesday October 12, 2021 1:16 pm PDT by
Apple today announced it will be holding a virtual event on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and rumors widely suggest that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be unveiled with a faster version of the M1 chip. After the event was announced, a few readers asked us when to expect orders to begin for the new MacBook Pro models, should they be announced. While...
Read Full Article186 comments
apple ar logo unleashed

Apple Highlights Upcoming October 18 Event With Interactive AR Logo

Tuesday October 12, 2021 9:57 am PDT by
Apple just announced its second fall event, which is set to take place on Monday, October 18. As usual, the Apple Events webpage features an augmented reality logo that you can see when viewing the page on an iOS device. Open up the Apple Events page on an iPhone or an iPad and then tap on the logo to open the augmented reality interface. Apple asks you to scan around the room and then...
Read Full Article33 comments