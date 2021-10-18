Apple Event Live Updates: MacBook Pro and More Expected

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the headline announcement expected to be redesigned MacBook Pro models based on Apple silicon. We will almost certainly also be hearing a release date for macOS Monterey and may see a few other announcements such as third-generation AirPods and a new high-end Mac mini.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event is set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and it will once again be a digital only event.
It feels like Apple's iPhone event just ended, but it's already time to do it all over again as Apple has announced a virtual media event for this Monday, October 18.
Even at this late date, rumors about the MacBook Pro are still coming in one after another, and we're also hearing from sources claiming the third-generation AirPods will be making an appearance at the event, so read on below...
Wednesday September 15, 2021 2:32 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple held its "California Streaming" event yesterday to unveil new iPads, the iPhone 13 lineup, and the Apple Watch Series 7, but we're not yet done with new products for the year.
We're expecting a second fall event to be held in either October or November, and this event will likely focus on Macs. Below, we've highlighted the products that are still rumored to be launching before the end...
Update: Apple has announced that Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will begin on Friday, October 8, checking off one of the items we thought we might see at an October Apple event. Following Apple's "California Streaming" special event in September, which saw the unveiling of the new iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13 lineup, the company is broadly expected to host another event this ...
Monday September 13, 2021 6:41 am PDT by Sami Fathi
As is frequently the case, Apple’s 2021 product launch schedule seems to be weighted toward the latter part of the year, with a number of new products still expected to debut. While Apple is planning to hold an event this week, it won't include everything Apple's expected to announce before the year ends. On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its "California streaming" event,...
Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more.
There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumors widely suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip, brighter mini-LED displays, and more.
In an investor note with Wedbush today, shared with MacRumors, analyst Dan Ives said third-generation AirPods will likely be announced at the ...
New MacBook Pro models are expected to be announced on Monday at Apple's "Unleashed" event, bringing some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so any prospective MacBook Pro buyers should wait for the new devices to come out.
According to our full feature breakdown aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including...
Apple today announced it will be holding a virtual event on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and rumors widely suggest that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be unveiled with a faster version of the M1 chip.
After the event was announced, a few readers asked us when to expect orders to begin for the new MacBook Pro models, should they be announced.
While...
Apple just announced its second fall event, which is set to take place on Monday, October 18. As usual, the Apple Events webpage features an augmented reality logo that you can see when viewing the page on an iOS device.
Open up the Apple Events page on an iPhone or an iPad and then tap on the logo to open the augmented reality interface. Apple asks you to scan around the room and then...
Updates for Safari, FaceTime, and many other apps, Universal Control to let a single mouse or trackpad control multiple devices, new Shortcuts app, machine-learning Live Text detection and Visual Lookup, and more.
