Deals: Get $25 Off HomePod Mini Today at Walmart [Update: Out of Stock]

Walmart today has a rare deal on Apple's HomePod mini, priced at $74.17, down from $99.00. This sale is only available in the White color.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The HomePod mini is shipped and sold directly by Walmart, and it's in stock and ready to ship today. This sale is now the lowest we've ever seen the HomePod mini go, surpassing a previous discount to around $90 earlier this year.

Update: The HomePod mini is now out of stock.