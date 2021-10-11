Deals: Amazon Matches All-Time Low Price on AirPods Max, Available for $449 in All Colors ($100 Off)

Amazon today is matching last week's all-time low price on the AirPods Max, available at $449.00 in all colors. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today as well.

We first saw this price at Adorama over the summer, and until today they were the only retailer to offer the $100 off discount. We've yet to track the sale at another Apple reseller, but we'll be sure to update this article if more retailers begin matching the discount.

Additionally, we're still seeing a few solid deals on other AirPods models on Amazon, including the AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69 off) and the regular AirPods for $109.99 ($49 off). The latter model are in stock today, but the AirPods Pro are seeing a delayed shipment date into late October.

