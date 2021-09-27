Ferrari Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Apple's Former Design Chief Jony Ive

Ferrari and its parent company Exor today announced a multi-year creative partnership with LoveFrom, the design firm co-founded by Apple's former design chief Jony Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson.



"The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari's legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom's unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products," said Ferrari, in a press release announcing the partnership. "Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."

"As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni," said Ive and Newson, in a joint statement. "We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work."

Ive will also join Exor's Partners Council, a group that shares ideas with the company and explores potential business opportunities.

In June 2019, Apple announced that Ive would be departing the company to form LoveFrom. At the time, Apple said that it would remain one of Ive's primary clients, but it's unclear which Apple products he has helped to design since then, if any. Apple did confirm that Ive was involved in the design of the colorful 24-inch iMac released in April, but Apple did not confirm if any of that work occurred after Ive left the company.

Ive reportedly recruited at least four of his former Apple colleagues to join LoveFrom. Airbnb announced a multi-year partnership with the design firm last year.