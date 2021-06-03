Jony Ive Recruited Four Former Apple Design Colleagues to 'LoveFrom'

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive has recruited at least four of his former Apple colleagues to his "LoveFrom" design firm, reports The Information.



Former Apple employees now working for Ive include Wan Si, Chris Wilson, Patch Kessler, and Jeff Tiller. All four worked in Ive's group at Apple and now list LoveFrom as an employer on LinkedIn.

Wan worked on app icons, buttons, and home screens as part of Apple's human interface team, which Wilson was also a part of. Wilson helped design the iCloud icon and the Apple Watch user interface. Tiller worked on administrative matters on the design team, while Kessler worked on the Force Touch trackpad for the MacBook before leaving Apple in 2017.

Ive left Apple to begin LoveFrom in 2019, but the design firm has kept a low profile. There is no website and it is unclear how many employees work for Ive.

At the time that Ive left Apple, Apple said that Ive would continue to work with the company on exclusive projects, with Apple to serve as one of LoveFrom's clients. Ive was, for example, involved with the creation of the 2021 iMac. LoveFrom has also worked with companies like Airbnb.