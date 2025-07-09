The Best Prime Day Deals on Monitors, Charging Accessories, and More
Earlier today we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.
Anker
Prime Day deals have hit Anker's most popular portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, USB-C hubs, and portable power stations. We've collected some of the best Anker discounts in the list below, but be sure to browse Amazon for even more sales.
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $53.19, down from $79.99
Portable Batteries
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $64.99, down from $89.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $129.99, down from $184.99
Wireless Chargers
- MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $71.24, down from $99.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station - $76.99, down from $109.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $79.99, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $103.99, down from $149.99
- SOLIX C800 Power Station with Camping Lights - $449.00, down from $649.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station - $429.00, down from $999.00
- SOLIX C1000 Power Station with Solar Panel - $699.00, down from $1,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station - $999.00, down from $1,999.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 200W Solar Panel - $1,299.00, down from $2,549.00
- SOLIX F2000 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $1,499.00, down from $2,899.00
- SOLIX F3800 Power Station with 400W Solar Panel - $2,799.00, down from $4,899.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $9.49, down from $16.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $39.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $34.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $9.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $45.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.
- Solar Generator 240 with Mini Solar Panel - $236.00, down from $349.00
- Explorer 1000 Power Station - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 500 - $455.00, down from $799.00
- Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus - $879.00, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus + Expandable Battery + Solar Panel - $2,499.00, down from $4,999.00
- Explorer 300 PRO - $1,998.99, down from $3,699.00
Sonos
- Sonos Ray Soundbar - $169.00, down from $199.00
- Sonos Era 100 Speaker - $179.00, down from $199.00
- Sonos Ace - $299.00, down from $449.00
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar - $369.00, down from $499.00
Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
- Beats Studio Buds+ - $89.95, down from $169.95
- Beats Pill - $97.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $97.99, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.95, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro 2 - $179.95, down from $249.99
Monitors
Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $399.99, down from $699.99.
In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99.
- 32-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor - $199.99, down from $329.99
- 34-inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Monitor - $279.99, down from $399.99
- 34-inch Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor - $679.99, down from $799.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $899.99, down from 41,599.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,599.99, down from $2,299.99
TVs
- 55-inch Roku Smart TV - $249.00, down from $349.99
- 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $326.99, down from $376.99
- 50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV - $398.00, down from $629.99
- 70-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $597.99, down from $997.99
- 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD Fire TV - $599.99, down from $799.00
- 55-inch The Frame 4K TV - $947.00, down from $1,499.99
- 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV - $1,698.00, down from $3,499.00
- 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV - $2,530.09, down from $2,799.99
Amazon Devices
Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.
- Echo Dot - $31.99, down from $49.99
- Echo Show 8 - $109.99, down from $149.99
- Kindle Scribe - $219.99, down from $369.99
- Fire HD Kids Tablet - $104.99, down from $189.99
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera - $159.99, down from $399.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
