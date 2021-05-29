Jony Ive Was Involved in the New M1 iMac Design, Despite Leaving Apple in 2019

by

Despite leaving the company in 2019, Apple's former chief design officer, Jony Ive, helped design the new 24-inch iMac, according to an excerpt from Wired's review of the new desktop computer.

jony ive 2021 imac
Jony Ive famously left Apple in 2019 to form his own independent design company, which would have Apple as one of its clients. During his tenure at Apple, Ive oversaw the development and design of revolutionary products, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod, MacBook, and the ‌iMac‌.

Apple confirmed to Wired that Ive did indeed work on the new ‌iMac‌ but stopped short of confirming or denying whether his own firm, LoveFrom, aided Apple in designing the computer after he left the company.

But Apple has another reason to reference this old campaign. Jony Ive was involved in the design of this new ‌iMac‌, despite having left Apple back in 2019. Hardware design is a long process, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Ive’s fingerprints are all over this new desktop. But, interestingly, Apple would not confirm or deny if he worked on the 2021 ‌iMac‌ after he left the company – just that he had worked on it.

The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is the first redesign to the ‌iMac‌ in years, featuring a significantly thinner design, the M1 Apple silicon chip, and comes in seven vibrant colors. Learn more about the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ using our guide.

e1me5
e1me5
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
I feel so bad for the people here that were so happy that Ive didn't touch this new iMac.
NintendoRev
NintendoRev
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
The Ethernet port in the AC adapter screamed Jony Ive
dsilverman
dsilverman
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
I seem to recall Apple saying when Ive left that he’d still consult with the company on products.
Seanm87
Seanm87
1 hour ago at 09:56 am

I feel so bad for the people here that were so happy that Ive didn't touch this new iMac.
Lol exactly will they suddenly hate on it now?
Serban55
Serban55
1 hour ago at 09:54 am
Beautiful man designing a beautiful AIO computer for beautiful customers
jon9091
jon9091
1 hour ago at 09:58 am
Well, in that case here’s hoping he has nothing to do with the upcoming MacBook Pro.
