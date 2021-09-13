Alleged iPad Mini 6 Case Images Show Redesign With Relocated Volume Buttons For Full-Size Apple Pencil

The upcoming sixth-generation iPad mini will feature volume buttons on the top side of the device to accommodate a full-size Apple Pencil, according to images seemingly from an accessory maker shared by the Twitter user known as "Majin Bu."
The images purportedly depict the sixth-generation iPad mini with an iPad Air-style all-screen design, featuring squared-off edges, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the power button, and no Home Button, as has been previously rumored. The most noticeable change that differentiates the sixth-generation iPad mini's design from that of the iPad Air is the relocation of the volume buttons, with the buttons being moved opposite the Touch ID power button on the top edge of the device. This is an unprecedented iPad design change, with all previous iPad models to date featuring the volume buttons on the right side of the device.
The main reason for moving the volume buttons appears to be to fit the Apple Pencil on the right edge of the device. The iPad Air and iPad Pro models are able to fit both the volume buttons and a magnetically attached Apple Pencil on the right edge of the device, but this does not seem to be the case on the next-generation iPad mini due to its considerably smaller size. This likely prompted Apple to move the volume buttons elsewhere.
Relocated volume buttons were depicted in previous images of alleged iPad mini aluminum production molds. Third-party accessory makers often get their hands on accurate dimensions for upcoming devices well ahead of launch to develop the likes of screen protectors and accessories so that they are available as soon as the device is released. Given this is the second appearance of relocated volume buttons from accessory makers, the change may be more likely to be accurate, especially in light of the expected need to accommodate an Apple pencil.
Relocating the volume buttons to the top right of the device could also make sense for larger iPads that are often used in landscape mode and with keyboards, since the user would no longer need to lift their hand up past the display to the top edge of the device to change the volume. In landscape, volume buttons in this new location would be much closer to an external keyboard. It is unknown if the relocated volume buttons will expand to other iPad models for consistency in the future.
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports.
The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta.
iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods.
Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health tracking features.
The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body...
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last October in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color.
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12...
Friday September 3, 2021 1:43 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple may be exploring the possibility of using an open-source alternative to the Arm architecture, which it's been using in its products for decades.
According to a newly posted job alert, spotted by Tom's Hardware, Apple is looking for an engineer that specializes in RISC-V, an open-source architecture instruction set that allows device makers to build their own chips without having to pay ...
Apple in June unveiled new Beats Studio Buds, which are $149 noise cancelling earbuds that are stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some key differences between the AirPods Pro and the Beats Studio Buds that make them unique for different use cases, so we thought we'd compare them in our latest YouTube video.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Top Rated Comments
Does anyone ever rest or charge an iPad in portrait orientation?
I think it would make so much more sense if Apple just accepted its a landscape device and put the front camera on the long edge too.