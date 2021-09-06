'iPhone 13 Pro Max' Silicone MagSafe Cases Appear in Leaked Video

A now-deleted video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the "iPhone 13 Pro Max" appears to corroborate the "‌iPhone 13‌" naming convention for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup.

Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1 , the video shows a batch of silicone cases in white boxes, held together by elastic bands, with the labels reading "‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max Silicone Case" along with the MagSafe branding below it. The video then shows a stack of the boxes in clear packaging, suggesting the location is a manufacturing facility or distribution warehouse.

The video has since been taken down from the Twitter account, which now makes no mention that it was ever posted, although it has since been posted by other accounts. The @PinkDon1 account has low engagement and few other recent tweets, so it's hard to make any assessment of the video's authenticity based on the source, but it's not unusual to see images of ‌‌iPhone‌‌ accessory packaging emerging at this time of year as the device's launch date approaches.

Most reliable sources have been consistent in referring to the 2021 ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models as the "‌‌iPhone 13‌‌" lineup, and a previous image leak purportedly featuring sticker tabs used to seal Apple products in their boxes showing the name "‌iPhone 13‌," but there have been a few claims from leakers with no track record that the upcoming iPhones will in fact take "‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12S" nomenclature.

Earlier this year, a survey suggested that most consumers don't want the devices to be called the "‌‌iPhone 13‌‌." Some 38% of survey respondents said that Apple should call its next smartphone series simply "‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ (2021)," while 26% thought that the "‌‌‌iPhone 13‌‌‌" was the best name, and only 13% said that they would like to see the devices called the "‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ 12S."

The ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ lineup is expected to be announced this month, possibly as early as next week, debuting a number of new features, including a 120Hz display, larger batteries, new camera features, an "A15" chip, up to 1TB of storage, and more. For all the details, check out our comprehensive iPhone 13 rumor roundup.