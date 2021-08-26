'iPhone 13' Name Emerges on Alleged Packaging Stickers

A photo purporting to show the sticker tabs used to seal Apple products in their boxes appears to confirm the "iPhone 13" name for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup.



The photo was highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo.

The validity of the image is not known, but it is not unusual to see images of ‌iPhone‌ packaging emerging at this time of year as the device's launch date approaches. Around three weeks before the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup last year, images of packaging stickers showing the correct naming for those devices were also shared by DuanRui.

While most reliable sources have persistently referred to the 2021 ‌iPhone‌ models as the "‌iPhone 13‌" lineup, there has been a large amount of speculation from some observers on social media and a number of individuals who claim to be leakers with no track record that the upcoming iPhones would in fact be "‌iPhone‌ 12S" models.

A survey from earlier this year suggested that most consumers do not want the devices to be called the "‌iPhone 13‌." 38 percent of survey respondents said that Apple should call its next smartphone series simply "‌‌iPhone‌‌ (2021)," 26 percent thought that the "‌‌iPhone 13‌‌" was the best name, and only 13 percent said that they would like to see the devices called the "‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12S."

The ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup is expected to be unveiled next month with a number of new features, including a 120Hz display, larger batteries, new camera features, an "A15" chip, up to 1TB of storage, and more.