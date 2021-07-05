2021 iPhone Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 13' With Same 'Mini,' 'Pro,' and 'Pro Max' Variants As Last Year

by

The upcoming 2021 iPhone will be named "iPhone 13" with the naming scheme of "mini," "Pro," and "Pro Max" variants for the entire lineup, according to the Economic Daily News.

iphone 13 teal with text
According to the report, citing sources and "supply chain" checks, Apple plans to market the upcoming iPhones as the "‌iPhone 13‌." Furthermore, the report says that Apple will stick with the "mini," "Pro," and "Pro Max" terms for the different variants, all set to launch in September.

From the report (machine translation):

Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ this year has entered the countdown stage of stocking, and the supply chain has reported that this year's new phone will be named ‌iPhone 13‌. In the assembly order allocation, Hon Hai (2317) is still the big winner, including all orders for the top 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. , 68% of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ is also handled by Hon Hai, and about 60% of the orders for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro are also taken by Hon Hai, assisting Hon Hai in the second half of the peak season camp.

According to the supply chain, this year’s new ‌iPhone‌ will return to the situation announced in September of the previous year. The foundry will start shipping in the third quarter, and the peak of the pull will fall in the fourth quarter. Apple will launch four new models, namely the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌. Pro Max, 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models, also named ‌iPhone 13‌.

The report follows recent discussion surrounding the name of the upcoming iPhones. A survey indicated that one out of five ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users are put off by the prospect of an "‌iPhone 13‌" due to triskaidekaphobia, a fear of the number thirteen. Instead, 38% of survey participants said they would like Apple to drop the corresponding number altogether and name each ‌iPhone‌ release moving forward based on the year, such as ‌iPhone‌ (2021).

Just 13% of ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users surveyed said they would like Apple to name the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ the "‌iPhone‌ 12S." Apple last used the "S" suffix in an ‌iPhone‌ name with the ‌iPhone‌ XS and ‌iPhone‌ XS Max in 2018, one year after the ‌iPhone‌ X. The "S" nomenclature is usually reserved for smaller incremental updates in annual ‌iPhone‌ releases. The ‌iPhone‌ 6S, for example, offered only minor improvements compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 6 a year earlier.

Based on what we know so far, the 2021 ‌iPhone‌ will feature some notable improvements, such as a more advanced display thanks to ProMotion 120Hz variable refresh rate and always-on capabilities. However, Apple may feel that the changes in the new iPhones warrant an entire number increase, rather than simply tacking on an "S" for the first time in three years.

