Twitter Debuts New 'Safety Mode' for Automatically Blocking Unwanted Replies

Twitter today announced that it is testing a new feature called Safety Mode, which is designed to cut down on harassment and unwelcome interactions on the social network.

Users who often get unwanted, spammy, or abusive replies to their tweets can turn on Safety Mode, which will autoblock accounts that use harmful language like insults, or send repetitive, uninvited replies and mentions.

Twitter says that Safety Mode assesses the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering the Tweet's content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier. People blocked by Safety Mode will be unable to follow your account, see your Tweets, or send Direct Messages.


With Safety Mode, the autoblock stays on for a minimum of seven days, and autoblocked accounts are listed in the Safety Mode interface. Accounts that a person follows will not be autoblocked.

To develop Safety Mode, Twitter consulted trusted partners with expertise in online safety, mental health, and human rights.

We want you to enjoy healthy conversations, so this test is one way we're limiting overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations. Our goal is to better protect the individual on the receiving end of Tweets by reducing the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks.

Twitter is testing Safety Mode with a small group of people at the current time and will expand the testing group as feedback is received. During the beta testing period, Twitter says it will incorporate improvements and adjustments before releasing the feature for all users.

transpo1 Avatar
transpo1
50 minutes ago at 09:56 am
Great— so now everybody on Twitter will be grouped into their own silos and echo chambers even more than they already are. Nobody will change anybody’s opinion since you’re unlikely to hear dissenting voices and the divided between people will become even greater.

Thanks, Jack!
macduke Avatar
macduke
53 minutes ago at 09:53 am
It would be nice if Twitter would just automatically ban users who "…may use harmful language or send repetitive, uninvited replies."

Of course the best, most obvious choice is to just not use Twitter or any social media. They are doomsday devices—especially FaceBook.
Darmok N Jalad Avatar
Darmok N Jalad
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Reminds me of a quote I once heard from a radio personality. "Just because your words now travel around the world, that doesn't mean they are any more important than when they could only reach to the other end of the bar."
The Clark Avatar
The Clark
43 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Great, who wants to hear other opinions anyway?

Deleted Twitter & IG the other day. I feel much more at peace.
PatriotInvasion Avatar
PatriotInvasion
42 minutes ago at 10:04 am
I hope these types of measures don’t simply result in ensuring an echo chamber of people that agree with you, while limiting debate and dialogue from people with different perspectives.
Jason2000 Avatar
Jason2000
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am

Great— so now everybody on Twitter will be grouped into their own silos and echo chambers even more than they already are. Nobody will change anybody’s opinion since you’re unlikely to hear dissenting voices and the divided between people will become even greater.

Thanks, Jack!
I agree completely. And I wonder if it will only works on people that Twitter approves such as liberals. No way Twitter will block people from making hate comments on someone that goes against Twitters political agenda. I think a better Twitter feature would be for them to go out of business. Life would be so much better without this cesspool existing.
