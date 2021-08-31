Twelve South Launches StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for Macs and iPads

Twelve South today announced the launch of the StayGo Mini, a small USB-C hub that provides a trio of ports for use while on the go.



The StayGo mini is a smaller version of Twelve South's StayGo USB-C hub, featuring a USB-A port, a USB-C port for passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

The pocket-sized StayGo Mini is available in either black or white, and it is compatible with Apple's USB-C Macs and iPads.

Twelve South offers a short 0.5-meter cable with the StayGo Mini for use with the iPad, and there's also a longer desktop cable for those who prefer more cord length. It can also be used plugged directly into an ‌iPad‌ or Mac.

The StayGo Mini is available from Twelve South for $59.99.