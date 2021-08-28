Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

by

August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later.

Top Stories
Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while others have been pushed back a bit. Finally, this week saw a $100 million class action lawsuit settlement that will see Apple provide payments to small developers while the company makes a few other minor changes and commitments with its App Store policies, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 13 Said to Go on Sale September 17

We're likely just a few weeks away from Apple unveiling its iPhone 13 lineup, and this week saw several last-minute rumors about what we can expect from the next-generation devices.

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2
First, it was reported that an under-screen Touch ID fingerprint scanner did not make the cut for iPhone 13 models, despite being tested. It was subsequently reported that iPhone 13 models will become available to pre-order on Friday, September 17 in select countries, which makes an event on Tuesday, September 14 and an iPhone release on Friday, September 24 appear most likely.

September is just around the corner, so be sure to catch up on the latest rumors with our iPhone 13 roundup.

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumored to Come in Larger 41mm and 45mm Sizes

Alongside the iPhone 13, we'll likely see the introduction of Apple Watch Series 7 models, which will reportedly come in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes.



These larger sizes would be part of an overall redesign of the Apple Watch this year with slimmer bezels around the display and flatter edges. The next Apple Watch is also rumored to have a new green color option and it could also feature new health and fitness capabilities.

Next-Generation 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Said to Have Equal Performance

Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by a faster version of the M1 chip, and rumor has it that both sizes of the notebook will have equal performance, suggesting that they will use the same chip.

M1X MBP Feature
Other features expected include the return of an HDMI port and SD card reader, flatter edges, physical Fn keys instead of the Touch Bar, a magnetic power cable, and more.

Redesigned 'M1X' Mac Mini With Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

While the Mac mini was already updated with the M1 chip in November 2020, rumor has it that a higher-end version of the desktop computer is in the works, as the transition to Apple silicon continues.

m1x mac mini screen feature
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch a redesigned Mac mini with a so-called "M1X" chip and additional ports compared to the current model at some point in the "next several months."

Apple Pays $100 Million to Settle Developer Lawsuit and Agrees to Multiple App Store Changes

Apple has announced plans to make several changes to the App Store in order to settle a class-action lawsuit that was brought against Apple by developers in the United States.

app store gold banner
Under the terms of the deal, Apple will let developers use communication methods like email to tell customers about payment methods available outside of iOS apps, and it will expand the price points that developers can offer for apps, in-app purchases, and subscriptions. Apple also plans to create a $100 million "fund" for small developers as part of the settlement, and it will release annual transparency reports on the app review process.

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available to users in beta.

iCloud General Feature
For those who missed the announcement back at WWDC in June, iCloud+ is Apple's new branding for paid iCloud storage combined with new features like Hide My Email and iCloud Private Relay, the latter of which is now labeled as a beta feature.

Apple Watch Used to Steal $500,000

An Apple Watch was reportedly used by a crew of robbers to steal $500,000 in cash in New York last year.

Apple Logo Cash Orange
The report claimed that in January 2020, a group of seven robbers hid a cellular Apple Watch under the bumper of a car they believed belonged to a wealthy drug-runner to track the vehicle's location and steal the cash.

Apple announced its AirTag tracking accessory just four months later, but the robbers have already been caught.

elvisimprsntr Avatar
elvisimprsntr
7 hours ago at 06:34 am
Interesting way to repurpose my old Apple Watch.

Note to self, don't flash your ill gotten loot on the internet.




Score: 2 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
7 hours ago at 06:47 am
Last week of August is almost over. Come September it will be a very busy month.
Score: 2 Votes
brianlee Avatar
brianlee
3 hours ago at 10:17 am
So stealing drug money is bad but drug money isn't?
Score: 1 Votes
