What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

by

Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years.

We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them under wraps, but multiple rumors have indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 is getting a new design.

The upcoming Apple Watch could feature a flat-edged design that's similar to the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPad Pro. Leaked renders said to be based on CAD drawings have depicted iPhone-12 style flat curves, a thinner Digital Crown, and new speaker design on the left side of the watch.

91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 render from 91Mobiles

Bloomberg says the Apple Watch will have thinner display bezels with the display using a new lamination technique that brings it closer to the front cover, and with this new casing and display technology, the upcoming models are expected to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, just a bit larger than the current 40mm and 44mm size options.

The display of the 45mm model measures in at 1.8 inches according to rumors, up from the 1.73-inch display in the prior model. We don't yet know the size of the 41mm model, but it's likely to see a similar small size increase.

Rumors have been mixed on thickness. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the Apple Watch could be a bit thicker overall, but not in a way that's noticeable to users, but leaked renders suggested it would be 1.7mm thinner, which is a decent thickness decrease. We'll have to wait to see on the exact casing dimensions.

Apple is rumored to be considering new color options for the Series 7 and it could come in a green aluminum shade. Last year, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 in blue aluminum.

Inside, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature an upgraded S7 chip that could use double-sided technology to cut down on its size. The smaller S7 chip could leave more room for additional battery life and other components, and the new Apple Watch is expected to gain improved wireless connectivity and a better U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

There's a possibility that we could get a new, more durable version of the Apple Watch this year. Bloomberg says that Apple is considering a rugged version of the Apple Watch that's aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who are more likely to damage their Apple Watches. It's not clear if this model is coming in 2021 or 2022, though.

As for new software, the Apple Watch Series 7 will run watchOS 8, which adds Focus mode, new Mindfulness features, Home and Wallet improvements, and more. Apple will also add new "Time to Run" and "Audio Meditation" features that will join the "Time to Walk" feature released earlier this year.

Based on past launch dates, the most likely date for the event that will see the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 7 and the ‌iPhone 13‌ models is Tuesday, September 14, but the week after that is also a possibility. Either way, we don't have much longer to wait before Apple reveals the first of its fall device launch lineup.

Top Rated Comments

iDento Avatar
iDento
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Battery life, period.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
16 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Well reviewed. Cannot wait.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anek007 Avatar
anek007
12 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Wish Apple used Qi charging for the watch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
11 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I'm still waiting for a G-Shock version
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Metrosey Avatar
Metrosey
10 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Any chance a Ti model will come this year? Not paying Ceramic prices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tobefirst Avatar
tobefirst
9 minutes ago at 11:21 am

[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/08/27/apple-watch-series-7-what-to-expect/')



The display of the 45mm model measures in at 1.8 inches according to rumors, up from the 1.73-inch display in the prior model. We don't yet know the size of the 41mm model, but it's likely to see a similar small size increase.
That 1 extra millimeter is a big one, apparently.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
