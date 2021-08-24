Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in Larger 41mm and 45mm Sizes

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leaker on popular Chinese platform Weibo.



The account sharing the information goes by UnclePan, who has shared information regarding Apple's plans in the past. According to a post from the leaker this week, the upcoming Series 7 will be offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Up until the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple had offered 38mm and 42mm case sizes. With the Series 4 in 2018, which included a larger display, the case sizes got larger with 40mm and 44mm options, replacing the older sizes. A hallmark feature of the Apple Watch that has carried through each generation has been compatibility with older Apple watch bands.

Since the Series 4, all Apple Watch bands have been compatible across each generation for the same case size. According to the leaker, this will still be the case with the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing bands designed for 40mm and 44mm Apple Watches to work with the newer 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The increase in case sizing is not entirely surprising, as the upcoming Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, allowing for a greater surface area of the display.

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, beyond an updated flat-edged design with a larger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be offered in a new green case color. Prosser, earlier in May, shared renders of what the upcoming Apple Watch could look like.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 13 at a digital Apple Event next month. In the coming months, other new products we're expecting include new iPads, updated AirPods, a high-end Mac mini, and redesigned MacBook Pros.