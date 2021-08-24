Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in Larger 41mm and 45mm Sizes

by

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leaker on popular Chinese platform Weibo.

prosser apple watch series 7
The account sharing the information goes by UnclePan, who has shared information regarding Apple's plans in the past. According to a post from the leaker this week, the upcoming Series 7 will be offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Up until the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple had offered 38mm and 42mm case sizes. With the Series 4 in 2018, which included a larger display, the case sizes got larger with 40mm and 44mm options, replacing the older sizes. A hallmark feature of the Apple Watch that has carried through each generation has been compatibility with older Apple watch bands.

Since the Series 4, all Apple Watch bands have been compatible across each generation for the same case size. According to the leaker, this will still be the case with the Apple Watch Series 7, allowing bands designed for 40mm and 44mm Apple Watches to work with the newer 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The increase in case sizing is not entirely surprising, as the upcoming Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, allowing for a greater surface area of the display.

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, beyond an updated flat-edged design with a larger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be offered in a new green case color. Prosser, earlier in May, shared renders of what the upcoming Apple Watch could look like.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 13 at a digital Apple Event next month. In the coming months, other new products we're expecting include new iPads, updated AirPods, a high-end Mac mini, and redesigned MacBook Pros.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
45 minutes ago at 07:45 am
As long as my old bands are still compatible, I don't care.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
47 minutes ago at 07:44 am
1MM more? That’s it?

Bigger screen is always good. I just hope Apple can introduce appealing Apple Watch colors this time.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Benjamin Nabulsi Avatar
Benjamin Nabulsi
39 minutes ago at 07:52 am
is this how is it going to be? our phones became tablets and watches will become phones??
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MatthewUT44 Avatar
MatthewUT44
48 minutes ago at 07:42 am
As someone with super thin arms the 45mm will look even goofier on me :D
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
47 minutes ago at 07:44 am
That’s a nice update from Series 4. Sounds like 45mm will provide space for more sensors and much needed battery capacity.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
43 minutes ago at 07:47 am

As long as my old bands are still compatible, I don't care.
They should be able to work. Well over 100+Bands are available. No way, Apple is going to change that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article358 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

Disappointment Seemingly in Store for iMac Fans

Friday August 20, 2021 2:08 am PDT by
Users who have been eagerly anticipating the launch of a larger iMac with a powerful Apple silicon chip may be in for disappointment, as the machine now looks to be delayed into next year. The leaker known as "Dylandkt" has claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" will not be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs," a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

Touch ID Not Returning With iPhone 13, Despite Apple Testing Under-Screen Sensor

Monday August 23, 2021 3:14 am PDT by
Despite having tested and worked on the technology, Apple has decided not to include an under-screen Touch ID sensor with the upcoming iPhone 13, continuing to leave customers with Face ID as the only biometric authentication option for the iPhone. Apple had been testing Touch ID technology that would have allowed the company to place the sensor under the display on the iPhone, allowing...
Read Full Article332 comments
Top Stories 72 Thumbnail

Top Stories: M1X MacBook Pro by November, iOS 15 Beta 6, Apple's Secret Double Agent

Saturday August 21, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're rapidly approaching Apple's busy product launch season, and rumors are continuing to fly. It sounds like Apple has enough products in the pipeline that it'll need to hold multiple virtual events before the end of the year to introduce them all, so get ready for a flurry of activity over the next few months. Other news this week included a fresh round of betas for iOS 15 and most of...
Read Full Article40 comments
iphone 13 yellow with text

When is the iPhone 13's Release Date?

Monday August 23, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
As Apple's usual timeframe for unveiling its new iPhones approaches, speculation around when the company may launch the iPhone 13 is mounting. Now, a new report has narrowed down when we may see the refreshed devices emerge. After a later-than-usual launch for the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple is predicted to return to its traditional September smartphone unveiling timeframe for the...
Read Full Article
AppleEventLogoFeature

DigiTimes: Apple Planning Multiple Apple Events for September

Friday August 20, 2021 3:20 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple product events in September, rather than its strategy from last year to break up its fall product launches into three separate events split across September, October, and November, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes. In a new paywalled report today, the publication states that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September,"...
Read Full Article68 comments
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article741 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article137 comments
microsoft365

Microsoft Increasing Price of Commercial 'Microsoft 365' Plans Next Year

Monday August 23, 2021 2:11 am PDT by
Effective next year, pricing for all commercial plans of Microsoft 365 will be increased as a way to compensate for the "increased value" Microsoft's suite of tools has provided to customers over the last ten years, Microsoft has announced. In a blog post late last week, the company says the new changes are the first time it has substantively increased the price of Office 365 since it...
Read Full Article166 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article177 comments