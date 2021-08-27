Twitter Begins Rolling Out Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Twitter has started rolling out its new Ticketed Spaces feature to iOS users, the company has announced.



Twitter Spaces allow users to host live audio discussions that other users can listen in to. Now, some Twitter users on iOS will be able to create Ticketed Spaces that have a small fee to join, allowing hosts to make money from sales directly on the popular social media platform.

Users over the age of 18 who have hosted at least three Spaces in the past 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers have been able to apply to host Ticketed Spaces since June, but the feature has not been live until now.

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces! we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

Hosts receive 67 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales, with 30 percent going to Apple as an in-app purchase fee and three percent going to Twitter. If a host's total lifetime earnings on Twitter pass $50,000, then Twitter plans to raise its commission rate to 20 percent.

It is not clear how many users are now eligible to host Ticketed Spaces or when Twitter plans to roll out the functionality to all users. Even so, any iOS user is able to buy a ticket to join a Ticketed Spaces session.