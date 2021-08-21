Top Stories: M1X MacBook Pro by November, iOS 15 Beta 6, Apple's Secret Double Agent

by

We're rapidly approaching Apple's busy product launch season, and rumors are continuing to fly. It sounds like Apple has enough products in the pipeline that it'll need to hold multiple virtual events before the end of the year to introduce them all, so get ready for a flurry of activity over the next few months.

Top Stories 72 Thumbnail

Other news this week included a fresh round of betas for iOS 15 and most of the associated operating system updates, reducing the update interval to one week as Apple finalizes things ahead of an expected September public launch. We also saw an interesting story of a "double agent" in the Apple leaker community, confirmation of a never-released "iPhone nano" thanks to an old email from Steve Jobs, and more.

Multiple Apple Events Expected This Fall, M1X MacBook Pros by November

With summer coming to an end, Apple's busy fall season will soon be upon us. It was reported this week that Apple plans to hold multiple events this fall, with several new products expected to be announced, ranging from iPhone 13 models in September to highly-anticipated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a so-called "M1X" chip by November.

tim cook spring loaded event
Another report has indicated we could even see multiple events within the same month of September. Regardless of the timing, Apple's events will likely remain virtual due to continued health and safety measures, with a live stream available on its website and YouTube for customers to watch around the world.

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 6: SharePlay Disabled, Safari Redesigned and More

Apple seeded the sixth betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers this week for testing, and as usual, we've rounded up everything new, including a new option for the Safari address bar.

iOS 15 General Feature Yellow
In the release notes for the betas, Apple revealed that SharePlay has been postponed beyond the initial public release of iOS 15. Apple said the feature will now be enabled in a future software update later this year.

Apple Secretly Had a 'Double Agent' in the iPhone Leaker Community

For more than a year, a member of an online community leaking internal Apple information was actually serving as a "double agent" for Apple by secretly providing the company with information about other leakers, according to a report this week.

iphone 13 lineup dummy models
The individual advertised internal Apple information and stolen devices for sale on platforms like Twitter and Discord. However, unbeknownst to other members of the community, he was secretly emailing Apple information about others.

Steve Jobs Email Reveals Apple Considered Launching an 'iPhone Nano'

In a 2010 email surfaced in the Epic Games v. Apple trial, the late Steve Jobs listed an "iPhone nano" as a product on the company's roadmap.

ipod nano 2015 hand
The device likely would have been a smaller, lower-priced version of the iPhone 4, but Apple never released such a product. In fact, it wasn't until 2014 that Apple started offering its latest iPhone model in multiple sizes with the introduction of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

In line with information shared by leaker Jon Prosser earlier this year, new renders of the alleged Apple Watch Series 7 have surfaced, revealing a new design with flat edges and a larger display. This would be the first significant design change to the Apple Watch since the Series 4 was released in 2018.

91mmobile apple watch series 1
Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 at a September event alongside the iPhone 13 lineup. iPhone 13 Pro models could be available with up to 1TB of internal storage.

Future MacBook Could Feature Removable Key That Works as a Mouse

Apple is researching a MacBook keyboard that features a removable key that can be used as a mouse, according to a newly published patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

removable key patent 1
The key would contain a sensor allowing it to be used as a pointing device, providing MacBook users with an additional option beyond the built-in trackpad for input without needing to carry around a separate mouse.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article134 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 6: SharePlay Disabled, Safari Redesigned and More

Tuesday August 17, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 15 just a week after the fifth beta, but the new update brings some of the most significant tweaks that we've seen to iOS 15 during the beta testing period. Safari Redesign Apple in iOS 15 beta 6 has added a toggle to move the Safari address bar to the top of the interface, which returns Safari to an iOS 14-like design and mitigates all of the Safari...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 13 lineup dummy models

Apple Secretly Had a 'Double Agent' in the iPhone Leaker Community

Wednesday August 18, 2021 9:53 am PDT by
For more than a year, a member of the iPhone leaks and jailbreaking community was actually serving as a "double agent" for Apple by secretly providing the company with information about other leakers, according to Motherboard. The report claims that Andrey Shumeyko, who was known as "YRH04E" online, advertised internal Apple information and stolen devices for sale on platforms like Twitter...
Read Full Article148 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

DigiTimes: Apple Planning Multiple Apple Events for September

Friday August 20, 2021 3:20 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple product events in September, rather than its strategy from last year to break up its fall product launches into three separate events split across September, October, and November, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes. In a new paywalled report today, the publication states that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September,"...
Read Full Article65 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

Disappointment Seemingly in Store for iMac Fans

Friday August 20, 2021 2:08 am PDT by
Users who have been eagerly anticipating the launch of a larger iMac with a powerful Apple silicon chip may be in for disappointment, as the machine now looks to be delayed into next year. The leaker known as "Dylandkt" has claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" will not be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs," a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article
General iOS 15 public Feature

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8

Wednesday August 18, 2021 10:20 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the updates ahead of their fall release. The fifth public betas come one week after Apple released the fourth public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after installing the...
Read Full Article29 comments
Spatial Audio Netflix Feature 2

Netflix Rolling Out Spatial Audio Support

Wednesday August 18, 2021 1:29 pm PDT by
Netflix is rolling out support for Spatial Audio on the iPhone and the iPad, based on reports shared by MacRumors readers and on Reddit. A Netflix spokesperson also confirmed to MacRumors that the rollout is underway. When playing compatible content in Netflix, Spatial Audio will be available as an option in the Control Center on iPhone and iPad for those running iOS 14 and iOS 15....
Read Full Article70 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Alleged Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

Tuesday August 17, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles. The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch...
Read Full Article142 comments
Bose QuietComfort 45 QC 45 1629200873 0 12

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Leaked Ahead of Impending Launch

Wednesday August 18, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Bose appears to be near to releasing a successor to its popular QuietComfort 35 active noise-canceling headphones. Based on leaked photos and details obtained by WinFuture, the company's upcoming QuietComfort 45 headphones look set to retain the QC35's signature overall design, with some welcome changes that bring it up-to-date. Launched in 2016, the QC35s (reviewed here) still come with a...
Read Full Article72 comments
Siri Remote 2 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for New Siri Remote

Tuesday August 17, 2021 12:34 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the Siri Remote designed for the new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. The new firmware has an internal version number of 9M6772, while the prior firmware version was 9M6336. Note that this is not the firmware version that you see in the Apple TV Remote settings. There's no word on what's new with the Apple TV remote update, but it likely...
Read Full Article86 comments