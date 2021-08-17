Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, 1TB Storage Option for Pro Models

by

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors.

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2
From the note:

Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021's launch timing will be "normal". From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.

Last week, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce said it believes Apple will launch the ‌iPhone 13‌ in September. While the iPhone 12 series was announced in October last year, likely due to pandemic-related delays, Apple is expected to return to a September release for the ‌iPhone 13‌ series, and the third week of the month is one possibility that Ives has stuck to consistently. Based on past events, Tuesday, September 7, September 14, and September 21 are all possible announcement dates, with launch usually occurring the following Friday.

Likewise, since at least March, Ives has asserted that the ‌iPhone 13‌ series will include 1TB storage options, and his latest report is essentially him doubling down on that claim. A 1TB capacity would be double the current highest 512GB offering for the ‌iPhone 12‌, and if camera upgrades take up the feature spotlight this year, as they are expected to for the Pro models, then offering more onboard storage would be a logical stepwise addition.

Apple has several ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro improvements ready that will be aimed at professional videographers and pro users, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The upcoming iPhones will feature a video version of the iPhone's Portrait mode, which will allow people to capture videos that focus on a person, blurring out the background. Internally, Apple is calling this "Cinematic Video."

Apple also plans to add an option to record in a higher-quality ProRes video format. ProRes videos are designed for professional video editors and will result in large file sizes with HD and 4K resolution options. With the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple added ProRAW, and ProRes is the video equivalent. It's expected to be a feature limited to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models.

Hardware-wise, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models are expected to include an improved Ultra Wide lens, with Apple upgrading from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens, along with autofocus, which would be an upgrade over the fixed focal length Ultra Wide camera in the ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

In his latest note, Ives also reaffirms Wedbush's reporting that all models of the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌, ranging from the lowest-end ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini to the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ Pro Max, will feature LiDAR sensors, allowing for more realistic AR experiences and improved autofocus in low-light scenes.

For all the details on what to expect in the ‌iPhone 13‌ series, check out our comprehensive guide.

