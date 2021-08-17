Apple Reverses iOS 15 Safari Changes With New Toggle for Top Address Bar

Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with ‌iPhone‌ users.

Safari options in ‌iOS 15‌ beta 6

Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the ‌iPhone‌ and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content, and Apple has also added a toggle to show the address bar at the top of the ‌iPhone‌ rather than the bottom.

The original design in ‌iOS 15‌ beta 5

The addition of a toggle to show the address bar at the top of the Safari interface returns Safari to a more iOS 14-like experience, walking back many of the ‌iOS 15‌ changes.



With the bottom view option toggled on, Safari offers a dedicated toolbar with buttons at the bottom of the interface, which is also an improvement over the prior floating design.

Apple has also introduced new setting options to remove the website tinting and to enable a Tab Bar while in landscape mode. There was previously a "Show Color in Tab Bar" accessibility setting, which appears to be the same as the new "Allow Website Tinting" toggle.

Apple previously added similar toggles in iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey to offer either a separate tab bar (which was the original default when the betas launched) or a merged tab bar, which is more similar to the previous design.