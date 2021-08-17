FaceTime SharePlay Feature Won't Be Available When iOS 15 Launches

In the beta notes for the sixth updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15, Apple says that the FaceTime SharePlay feature has been disabled for future beta releases and will not be available to use when the updates initially launch this fall.



Apple will instead make SharePlay available in an update to ‌iOS 15‌, ‌iPadOS 15‌, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey that's coming later this year.

With SharePlay being removed temporarily, Apple is offering an alternative tool for developers to test SharePlay development features, and a SharePlay profile is available for developers to download.

SharePlay has been disabled for use in iOS and iPadOS 15 developer beta 6 and will be disabled for use in its initial release this fall. SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall. To continue your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API.

With SharePlay, ‌FaceTime‌ users can share their screens with one another, watch movies and TV shows in sync together, listen to music and contribute to a group playlist, and more.