Alleged Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles.



The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. From the renders, we can see that the rear of the Apple Watch will consist of the same configuration of health sensors as the current Series 6.

The renders reveal no significant design changes to the Digital Crown or side button; however, they show two speakers that extend the entire side of the Apple Watch compared to the current adjacent speaker design. According to dimensions shared, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be offered in the same 40 and 44mm case sizes as expected.

While the bezels on the upcoming watch are expected to be thinner, which would allow for a larger display, the flat edges also allow the surface area to be larger. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has noted that Apple is testing a new screen lamination process for the Series 7 which will bring the display closer to the cover glass.



According to the report, the 44mm model of the Series 6 will sport a 1.8-inch display compared to the current 1.73 display in the Apple Watch Series 6. While no dimensions for the smaller 40mm model are shared, a similar proportional increase in display size can be expected. The Series 7 will also be 1.7mm thinner compared to the Series 6, according to the report.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser reported on an updated design for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 earlier this year, and 91mobiles' renders are mostly in line with Prosser's reporting. Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has also stated the upcoming Apple Watch model can be expected to feature design changes.

Since the introduction of the first Apple Watch, Apple has maintained the compatibility of older Apple Watch bands with all Apple Watch series. This has allowed customers to upgrade their existing Apple Watch without purchasing new bands compatible with the newer model.

While not mentioned directly in the report, today's renders make it appear as though that despite the flat-edges of the upcoming Apple Watch, the Series 7 should maintain compatibility with older Apple Watch bands. The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 13 at a digital Apple Event in September.