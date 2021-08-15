Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the first likely being in September for the iPhone 13. Last year, due to the global health crisis and production constraints, the iPhone 12 lineup was not announced until October. The 2020 September event, rather than focusing on new iPhones, showcased new Apple Watches, iPads, and services.

This year, Apple is expected to return to its tradition of announcing its flagship yearly iPhone update in September, according to multiple reports. In today's newsletter, Gurman reiterated his reporting from earlier last week, setting expectations for the ‌iPhone 13‌ to include updates to the camera focused towards professional users, more advanced displays, and a smaller notch.

Alongside the new iPhones, Gurman, as previously reported, says that Apple can be expected to launch the third-generation AirPods featuring an updated design, an updated iPad mini with a larger display, thinner borders, and improved performance, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with flatter and improved displays, and performance.

As for the highly anticipated MacBook Pros featuring mini-LED displays, updated designs, and the M1X Apple silicon chip, Gurman says they will be available by the time the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by Intel, will celebrate its second anniversary. The 16-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in November of 2019.



I bought my MacBook Pro in 2019, and it's still the latest model. I realized while writing this that the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in November 2019 is Apple’s newest high-end MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, some hiccups have led to production delays for the revamped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1X chips. But they should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary.

The first event of the fall in September will likely include the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and ‌AirPods‌, while the new iPads and possible updates to some of the company's services could be reserved for a second event, with the final event of the season being focused on Apple silicon Macs.