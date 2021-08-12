iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices.



TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support for mmWave 5G in additional countries outside the United States, and space-saving internal circuitry that will likely allow for larger batteries inside the devices. All of these features have been rumored previously.

As for pricing, TrendForce believes the iPhone 13 series will be priced similarly as the iPhone 12 series, assuming that Apple is able to effectively control manufacturing costs, due to the lack of many significant hardware upgrades. While the iPhone 12 series was announced in October last year, likely due to pandemic-related delays, the research firm said Apple will return to a September release for the iPhone 13 series this year.

TrendForce said iPhone shipments will likely maintain a growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2021 following the launch of the iPhone 13 series.