Apple to Launch iPhone 17e Next Spring, Claims Korean Report

Apple plans to launch a second-generation iPhone 17e next spring, reports Korean outlet The Elec.



According to the report, the iPhone 17e will use the same OLED panel as that found in the iPhone 16e – a panel that originally debuted in the iPhone 14 – as part of its efforts to use lower-cost components based on established production lines.

Similar to the iPhone 16e, which launched in February of this year starting $599, BOE and Samsung are said to be supplying the display panels, though LG Display may also be involved. The iPhone 16e offers a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, and a USB-C port, positioning it as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 family.

Back in April, one leaker claimed that iPhone 17e was nearing the trial production stage, with the mid-range device tentatively scheduled for a May release. Since then, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will launch a second-generation iPhone 17e in the first half of next year.

It is not expected to be the last of its kind. Looking further ahead, Kuo said a third-generation "e" device will reportedly be released alongside the standard iPhone 18 in the first half of 2027. The unusual timing is because Apple is said to be launching the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in the spring – a full six months after the iPhone 18 Pro models – as part of its switch to a split iPhone yearly launch strategy.