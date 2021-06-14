Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Thinner Screen Bezels, Faster Processor, and Updated Ultra Wideband Tech

by

This year's Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to have thinner display bezels and use a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple watch 6s 202009
From the report:

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 -- by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

For this year's model, Apple has tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The new Watch is likely to be slightly thicker overall, but not in a way that's noticeable to the user.

The model will also include updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same underlying technology in Apple's AirTag item finder, according to Gurman, although additional biometric health sensors are likely to be pushed back to a successor model.

Apple had previously aimed to put a body temperature sensor in this year's model, but that is now more likely to be included in the 2022 update. The blood-sugar sensor, which would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, is unlikely to be ready for commercial launch for several more years.

Apple previewed its upcoming watchOS 8 software update at WWDC last week, demonstrating previously unseen features such as the ability for Apple Watch to unlock door and hotel rooms. It was not clear at the time which Apple Watch models these new features would be made for, but Gurman's report suggests they could be exclusive to the forthcoming Series 7.

Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on a more rugged "extreme sports" model of the Apple Watch and that it could launch as soon as this year. However, Gurman has now revised that expectation and says that it won't arrive until 2022 at the earliest. Apple is also said to be planning a revised model of the Apple Watch SE for launch next year, according to the report. Apple launched the latter model in 2020 as a more affordable alternative to the Series 6.

DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
39 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Stop complaining everybody. Thanks to our demanding attitudes Apple has to launch new iPhones, Watches and iPads every year.

Remember when they took 3 years to develop an Mac OS X release? But now we want MORE, MORE, MORE. FASTER, FASTER, FASTER.

We're never satisfied. Even if Apple would launch an Apple Watch that could fly us to the moon, you guys would complain wHy iT dOeSn'T fLy uS tO mArS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
1 hour ago at 03:42 am
Apple Watch Series 6 already has the U1 chip.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Keniutek Avatar
Keniutek
59 minutes ago at 03:46 am
Sounds/looks like a "pass". Since AW4, there's nothing game changing...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
loekf Avatar
loekf
53 minutes ago at 03:52 am

No killer feature since AW4. Maybe next year.
Same thought. Lack of new sensors. Last year, they had the always on, O2 meter and altitude meter, so there was a reason to upgrade.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 4096 others like this Avatar
and 4096 others like this
56 minutes ago at 03:50 am
No killer feature since AW4. Maybe next year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
laudern Avatar
laudern
45 minutes ago at 04:01 am
noooo. Blood sugar level reading not likely for several more years.....Waiting "several more years" for anything positive that's diabetic related seems to be all we diabetics do...However the several more years never seems to come to an end....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
