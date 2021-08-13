Konami Releasing 'Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls' on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade recently surpassed 200 games available on the service, and several new titles are coming soon, including Tetris Beat, Baldo, Asphalt 8: Airborne, Layton's Mystery Journey, Zen Pinball Party, Zookeeper World, MasterChef: Let's Cook, and more.



Another game can be added to the list, as Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls from well-known Japanese company Konami is set to launch exclusively on Apple Arcade, across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Mobile gaming enthusiasts may remember that the game had soft launched on the App Store in Canada back in 2019, but it was removed less than a year later. No specific release date has been announced for its Apple Arcade return.

The side-scrolling action game will feature a lineup of iconic characters from the popular gothic video game series, including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria, and more to come. Players will be tasked with blasting their way through Dracula's army using a variety of attacks, weapons, and unique character moves.

The original trailer for the game from 2019 can be watched below.

In addition, a trio of Apple Arcade games have recently been updated, with a new mini-game and new quests added to The Oregon Trail, five new songs added to Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, and 200 new levels added in Simon's Cat - Story Time.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to a catalog of over 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically. A free one-month trial is available for first-time subscribers.