Apple Arcade Surpasses 200 Games

by

With the launch of three new games this morning, Apple's $4.99 per month Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to play.

apple arcade orange feature
The milestone was first highlighted by CNET, and it comes alongside the launch of Super Leap Day, Super Stickman Golf 3+, and Monster Hunter Stories+, all of which can be downloaded and played starting today.

‌Apple Arcade‌ first launched in September 2019, so it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from.

With ‌Apple Arcade‌, all of the games are free and there are no in-app purchase options or ads. The service is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and with that subscription price, all members of the family can access games. Apple also offers a one-month free trial for anyone, a three-month free trial for those who purchase an Apple device, and there are also often promotions for longer trial periods.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles since it launched, and in April of this year, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes, and more.

‌Apple Arcade‌ titles can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

New titles are added to ‌Apple Arcade‌ on a regular basis, and in the near future, the service will be gaining "MasterChef: Let's Cook," "Layton's Mystery Journey+," "Asphalt Airborne 8+," "Baldo The Guardian Owls," "Tetris Beat," and "Wurdweb."

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide

Top Rated Comments

pugxiwawa Avatar
pugxiwawa
51 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
actually not that impressive...after almost 2 years launch. They need bigger AAA titles.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macar00n Avatar
macar00n
49 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

actually not that impressive...after almost 2 years launch. They need bigger AAA titles.
When I built my first worldwide software arcade, I had over 300 games in my first month, and over 90% of them were huge AAA titles. Ever since then, nothing anyone else does has ever been good enough for me
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
48 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
bring on the gameloft non-microtransaction games
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
48 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Bring on the classic games, please.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
40 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
SSG3 is probably my favorite mobile game ever. So I'm glad to see them update it slightly and add it to Arcade. However bummed I have to start all over collecting hats/golfers/powerups etc...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icwhatudidthere Avatar
icwhatudidthere
39 minutes ago at 01:07 pm

When I built my first worldwide software arcade, I had over 300 games in my first month, and over 90% of them were huge AAA titles. Ever since then, nothing anyone else does has ever been good enough for me
Personally I won't be satisfied until Apple buys Steam and ports all the AAA games to Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and it shouldn't cost more than $5 a month.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple arcade asphalt 8

Two New Games Coming to Apple Arcade, Including Gameloft's Racing Classic 'Asphalt 8: Airborne'

Tuesday July 27, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced two games that are coming soon to Apple Arcade, including the classic racing game "Asphalt 8: Airborne" from Gameloft and a new Zelda-inspired roleplaying game "Baldo" from Italian game studio NAPS team. Originally released on the App Store in 2013, "Asphalt 8: Airborne" is coming to Apple Arcade, but no specific release date has been announced. The popular racing game...
Read Full Article18 comments
jetpack joyride apple arcade screen

App Store Classic 'Jetpack Joyride' Launches on Apple Arcade

Friday July 23, 2021 8:59 am PDT by
The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios is making a return today on the subscription-based Apple Arcade service. Over 750 million players have downloaded Jetpack Joyride across all gaming platforms, and Apple Arcade subscribers can now relive the fun with Jetpack Joyride+ for the iPhone and iPad. "Get ready for bullet-powered jetpacks, giant mechanical dragons,...
Read Full Article31 comments
apple arcade orange feature

Apple Arcade Hasn't Received Any New Games in Two Months

Wednesday June 2, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
As of today, Apple has failed to add any new games to Apple Arcade for two months. Prior to April 2, the company added new games to Apple Arcade intermittently on Fridays, similar to how Apple TV+ content is released, but since the launch of new categories of games two months ago, the service has seemingly taken a backseat. On April 2, Apple announced that 30 new games would immediately...
Read Full Article165 comments
masterchef lets cook

Apple Arcade Previews Two Upcoming Games, Including 'MasterChef: Let's Cook'

Tuesday August 3, 2021 12:20 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed two new games that will be released exclusively on its subscription-based gaming service Apple Arcade. Listed as coming soon in Apple Arcade, the new titles include "MasterChef: Let's Cook" from Tilting Point and "Layton's Mystery Journey+" from Level-5. No specific release dates have been announced for either game at this time. "MasterChef: Let's Cook" is an all-new ...
Read Full Article19 comments
altos odyssey the lost city banner

Apple Arcade Gets Three New Classics, Including Angry Birds Reloaded

Friday July 16, 2021 6:23 am PDT by
Today marks the release of three remastered classics on Apple Arcade, including Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based bird slingshotting action from the original game, with new characters and visual enhancements. There is also a new game mode with eagles wreaking havoc on the island. Doodle God...
Read Full Article26 comments
angry birds reloaded

Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City Coming to Apple Arcade

Tuesday June 15, 2021 10:56 am PDT by
Apple in April began adding classic games to its Apple Arcade catalog, and today, Apple announced three new games that are coming in the near future: Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. Apple announced the new games on Twitter today, and those interested in playing them when they launch on Apple Arcade can sign up to be notified. The three games will ...
Read Full Article53 comments
fruit ninja apple arcade

Apple Arcade Adds 30 Classic Games Including 'Fruit Ninja' and 'Cut the Rope Remastered'

Friday April 2, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, is gaining 30 classic games including "Fruit Ninja," "Monument Valley," "Solitaire," and "Cut the Rope" as the service passes a total of 180 titles. The new games come in two brand new categories on the platform called "Timeless Classics" and "App Store Greats." Some of the new Timeless Classics include: Reall...
Read Full Article88 comments
apple arcade jetpack joyride

Popular Classic Endless Runner 'Jetpack Joyride' Coming to Apple Arcade

Tuesday June 22, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
Apple Arcade continues its strategy to bring classical and popular games to the game platform, with the latest addition soon to be the classic endless runner "Jetpack Joyride." Jetpack Joyride was initially launched in 2011 and is developed by game developer Halfbrick. The game has grown in popularity and consists of Barry's main character embarking on a journey with a jetpack and entrusting ...
Read Full Article40 comments
apple arcade orange feature

Eligible Verizon Customers Will Get up to a Year of Apple Arcade Free

Monday May 24, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
Verizon today announced that customers with unlimited, "Play More," or "Get More" plans will receive up to a year of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for free. Starting May 25, new and existing Verizon customers will be eligible to get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for free with any unlimited plan, or 12 months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass with "Play More" or "Get...
Read Full Article16 comments
super stickman golf apple arcade

Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day Coming to Apple Arcade

Tuesday July 6, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
A new version of Super Stickman Golf 3 is set to launch on Apple Arcade in the near future, according to an announcement made today by Noodlecake Studios. Super Stickman Golf 3+ is a revamped version of the original game, which was a popular 2D golf game filled with unique courses, power ups, collectible cards, different game modes, and more. On Apple Arcade, Super Stickman Golf 3+...
Read Full Article28 comments