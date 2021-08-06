Apple Arcade Surpasses 200 Games

With the launch of three new games this morning, Apple's $4.99 per month Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to play.



The milestone was first highlighted by CNET, and it comes alongside the launch of Super Leap Day, Super Stickman Golf 3+, and Monster Hunter Stories+, all of which can be downloaded and played starting today.

‌Apple Arcade‌ first launched in September 2019, so it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from.

With ‌Apple Arcade‌, all of the games are free and there are no in-app purchase options or ads. The service is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and with that subscription price, all members of the family can access games. Apple also offers a one-month free trial for anyone, a three-month free trial for those who purchase an Apple device, and there are also often promotions for longer trial periods.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles since it launched, and in April of this year, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes, and more.

‌Apple Arcade‌ titles can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

New titles are added to ‌Apple Arcade‌ on a regular basis, and in the near future, the service will be gaining "MasterChef: Let's Cook," "Layton's Mystery Journey+," "Asphalt Airborne 8+," "Baldo The Guardian Owls," "Tetris Beat," and "Wurdweb."