Tetris Beat, Monster Hunter Stories, and Skate City Tokyo Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple today announced that two new games "Tetris Beat" and "Monster Hunter Stories" will be coming soon to Apple Arcade, while "Skate City" will be receiving a major update with a new Olympics-inspired Tokyo level later this week.



"Tetris Beat" will combine classic Tetris block-stacking gameplay with new music and innovative rhythm mechanics. The game tasks players with rotating and drop Tetriminos to the beat, keeping to the rhythm to build their biggest combo chain and score big. For hardcore Tetris fans looking for the traditional gameplay experience, they can try out the Marathon mode, where they can also choose the soundtrack.

"Monster Hunter Stories" is a roleplaying game where players enter a world filled with large monsters that roam the land, and people everywhere make a living hunting them. However, there's a remote village that follow a different set of customs called the Monster Riders, who don't hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Players can become Riders to befriend countless Monsties and embark on new adventures.

Last, Apple Arcade game "Skate City" is receiving its biggest update ever on July 23 with a new Tokyo level, just in time for the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics. The game hails from Snowman, makers of "Alto's Adventure" and "Alto's Odyssey."

Snowman says players will be able to skate through a diverse range of neighborhoods and famous skate spots to experience Tokyo's unique identity. Tokyo will include over 60 challenges in Free Skate and Challenge modes, along with new deck designs, updated clothes in the skate shop, and new original songs that expand on the popular soundtrack.

"Skateboarding's coming to the Olympics for the first time in history, which is a triumphant moment for the sport," said Ryan Cash, co-founder of Snowman. "We knew we had to be part of it in some small way."

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically. Other recently updated games part of the service include "Agent Intercept" and "Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows."