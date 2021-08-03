Apple Arcade Previews Two Upcoming Games, Including 'MasterChef: Let's Cook'

Apple today previewed two new games that will be released exclusively on its subscription-based gaming service Apple Arcade.

Listed as coming soon in Apple Arcade, the new titles include "MasterChef: Let's Cook" from Tilting Point and "Layton's Mystery Journey+" from Level-5. No specific release dates have been announced for either game at this time.



"MasterChef: Let's Cook" is an all-new game that will challenge players to prepare and serve food dishes in a fast-paced cooking competition inspired by the world-renowned TV show. Players will attempt to showcase their cooking abilities to become the number one chef as they are matched with other players around the world, according to Apple.

The game will also be updated with weekly in-app events based on specific themes and seasons such as Gourmet Burger Show and Spooky Show.



"Layton's Mystery Journey" is an existing game on the App Store that is now becoming available to Apple Arcade subscribers. Players will join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London as she becomes embroiled in a quizzical quest to search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. Kat's bicycle-based journey will have players experiencing London's famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge.

Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit" has also received an update on Apple Arcade with a new competitive daily mode inside of Plankton's Chum Bucket lab.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.