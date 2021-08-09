Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Zookeeper World, Zen Pinball Party, and Fantasian Part 2

Apple Arcade recently surpassed over 200 games available on the subscription-based gaming service, and Apple today previewed two additional titles coming soon. Apple did not provide a specific release date for either game.

Zookeeper World

"Zookeeper World" from Kiterestu is a new installment in the "Zookeeper" action puzzle game series that will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Players will face a variety of challenging match-3 puzzles and collect coins while placing animals, equipment, and plants to increase the zoo's charm to attract more visitors. Players will be able to expand and customize their zoo, upgrade their animals to be unique, and more.

"Zen Pinball Party" from Zen Studios is a pinball game that will feature table designs inspired by DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro brands. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on tables featuring Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, MY LITTLE PONY, Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and more.

play

In addition, Apple Arcade roleplaying game "Fantasian" from Mistwalker will be receiving a "Part 2" update on Friday. Apple says the latter half of the saga will feature a more quest-driven style of gameplay that can take anywhere between 40 to 60 hours for players to experience. The game was written by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi.

Fantasian

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.