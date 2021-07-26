Larger Redesigned High-End iMac Rumored to Launch Next Year

Apple's larger redesigned iMac will arrive sometime in 2022 rather than later this year, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt."



On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that Apple's "high end ‌iMac‌" is not expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs" – a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models – because "Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delays in product releases have led to this timetable."

In previous claims, Dylandkt has remained adamant that an "M1X" Apple silicon processor is destined for high-end "Pro" Macs, which could include the upcoming MacBook Pro models and a larger, more powerful ‌iMac‌ model. Apple is expected to release 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at some point between September and November. Reputable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has said he also expects the larger redesigned ‌iMac‌ to feature an M1X or M2X chip, but Gurman has stopped short of offering launch timing details.

Apple is known to be still developing a larger version of the ‌iMac‌, but paused work on the larger version to launch the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ model earlier this year. If the larger version of the ‌iMac‌ uses an M1X or M2X chip, it will be a more powerful version of the M1 chip that's in the 24-inch ‌iMac‌. The 27-inch Intel models that remain in Apple's lineup launched in August 2020, suggesting they are reaching the end of their production cycle.

A new larger ‌‌iMac‌‌ would likely ape several changes that debuted in the latest 24-inch model, such as a thinner overall design, studio-quality microphones, and of course more powerful Apple silicon processors replacing Intel.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay's in product releases have led to this timetable. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 23, 2021

Dylandkt has correctly predicted details about a number of Apple's recent product launches. As early as November 2020, the leaker claimed that the next-generation iPad Pro would feature an ‌M1‌ chip, five months before the device emerged. Prior to the launch of the 24-inch ‌‌iMac‌‌ earlier this year, Dylandkt also correctly predicted that the new, redesigned ‌‌iMac‌‌ would replace the smaller entry-level ‌‌iMac‌‌ only and feature an ‌‌M1‌‌ chip rather than an M1X.

In other recent tweets, Dylandkt has claimed that new MacBook Air models powered by a not-before-seen "M2" chip will launch in the first half of 2022, and that Apple's LiDAR camera feature will only appear in the "Pro" variants of upcoming iPhone 13 models.