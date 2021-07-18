Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November

by

Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be announced by Apple "between September and November at the latest." Apple last year announced an updated MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the M1 in November.

Gurman notes that Apple had originally planned to release the new MacBook Pros earlier this year, but continued complications around mini-LED production delayed their launch.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to be high in demand thanks to several significant features and changes. On top of a new design featuring flat-edges and more ports, Apple plans to include mini-LED displays in the new laptops, the same one used in the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro announced this past April. Faster Apple silicon chips will also power the new MacBook Pros. Learn more about everything we know about the upcoming MacBook Pros with our guide.

